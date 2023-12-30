Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 4,035 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. Stephens dropped their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Kroger Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

