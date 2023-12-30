Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Down 1.1 %

BLX stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $898.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.78 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLX. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 35,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.