Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Declares — Dividend of $0.60

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.5958 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Banco Macro’s previous — dividend of $0.45.

Banco Macro has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.9% annually over the last three years. Banco Macro has a payout ratio of 2.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

Banco Macro Price Performance

NYSE BMA opened at $28.70 on Friday. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.99). Banco Macro had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at about $253,000.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

