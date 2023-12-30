Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.31

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.31 and last traded at $52.24, with a volume of 214508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.77.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.23.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.