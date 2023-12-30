Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OZK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bank OZK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Bank OZK by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

