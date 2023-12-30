Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BHLB. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “sell” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.30 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Mary Anne Callahan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 126,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,203,000 after acquiring an additional 51,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,820,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $81,705,000 after acquiring an additional 45,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after acquiring an additional 56,505 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,759,000 after acquiring an additional 167,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

