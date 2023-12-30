B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Shares Gap Down to $10.86

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $10.53. B&G Foods shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 119,788 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

B&G Foods Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $825.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $502.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.34 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also

