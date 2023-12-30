Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of BGI stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Birks Group has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birks Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Birks Group by 344.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Birks Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

