Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down to $13.67

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.67, but opened at $12.80. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 988,309 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BTDR

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 25.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,291,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,444,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.