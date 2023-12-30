Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives $78.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $89,293.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,585,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $181,138.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $89,293.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,049 shares of company stock worth $2,384,727 in the last 90 days. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.66 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

