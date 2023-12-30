BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance
Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $6.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
