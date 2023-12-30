BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

NYSE LEO opened at $5.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

