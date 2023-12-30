Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Update

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the November 30th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Branicks Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Branicks Group stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. Branicks Group has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

About Branicks Group

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included).

