Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Update

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the November 30th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Branicks Group Stock Down 1.1 %
Branicks Group stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. Branicks Group has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $10.30.
About Branicks Group
