BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 207.69% from the company’s previous close.
BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Up 6.9 %
BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $93.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.34. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $8.10.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). Research analysts forecast that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BriaCell Therapeutics
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.
