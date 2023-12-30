BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.32

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.32 and last traded at $43.65, with a volume of 48108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBIO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.23.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.00.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

See Also

