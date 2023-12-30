Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $38.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Brinker International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

NYSE:EAT opened at $43.18 on Friday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.30.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

