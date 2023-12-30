Brokerages Set Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) PT at $29.67

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $304.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.72. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $17.57.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.23% and a negative return on equity of 224.85%. The firm had revenue of $38.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier acquired 80,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,764,232 shares in the company, valued at $21,910,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,293,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,226,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,804,000 after buying an additional 1,611,228 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,884,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,550,000 after buying an additional 1,384,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 578.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,621,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $7,624,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

