Brokerages Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Target Price at $109.10

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALV. Barclays increased their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Danske cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Autoliv stock opened at $110.23 on Wednesday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $76.05 and a twelve month high of $111.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv during the third quarter worth $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 43.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

