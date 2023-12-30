Brokerages Set CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target at $10.05

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLSK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet cut CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price objective on the stock.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CLSK

CleanSpark Price Performance

Insider Activity at CleanSpark

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $11.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. CleanSpark has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $13.56.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in CleanSpark by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CleanSpark by 3,177.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.