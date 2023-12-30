Brokerages Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Target Price at $19.75

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $410,211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,249,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,923 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,080,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.28. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

