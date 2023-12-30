Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Target Price at C$85.87

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$85.87.

Several research firms have commented on IMO. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of IMO opened at C$75.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$60.19 and a 52-week high of C$85.11.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$13.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.25 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 10.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 9.5739796 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

