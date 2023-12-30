Brokerages Set Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target at $67.96

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,940 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after buying an additional 32,387,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after buying an additional 23,220,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,127,241,000 after buying an additional 18,822,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $510,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.