Brokerages Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) PT at $17.06

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on JWN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.56%.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In related news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

