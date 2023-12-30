Brokerages Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Target Price at C$25.12

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.12.

OR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price target on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$93,835.00. In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$93,835.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total transaction of C$266,665.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$18.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 85.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.30. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$15.42 and a one year high of C$24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$62.07 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 16.89%. Research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5825959 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading

