Brokerages Set Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Price Target at $103.70

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $94.25. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after acquiring an additional 110,982 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 137,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after buying an additional 53,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.