Brokerages Set Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Price Target at $34.40

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

SEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SEM

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,491,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 19.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $24,027,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after buying an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1,015.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 553,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after buying an additional 503,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 17.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,618,000 after acquiring an additional 396,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. Select Medical has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About Select Medical

(Get Free Report

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.