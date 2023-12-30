Brokerages Set WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target at $37.57

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.57.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in WestRock by 635.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after buying an additional 568,232 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 5,620.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter worth $2,477,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $43.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

