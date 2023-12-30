BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) vs. Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Head to Head Analysis

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTCS and Virtu Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.28 million 18.24 -$15.89 million ($0.31) -5.26 Virtu Financial $2.36 billion 1.36 $265.03 million $1.62 12.51

Virtu Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virtu Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BTCS pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Virtu Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. BTCS pays out -16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Virtu Financial pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Virtu Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.8% of Virtu Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BTCS has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtu Financial has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BTCS and Virtu Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Virtu Financial 0 3 3 0 2.50

BTCS currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.05%. Virtu Financial has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.01%. Given BTCS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than Virtu Financial.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and Virtu Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26% Virtu Financial 7.31% 17.03% 2.02%

Summary

Virtu Financial beats BTCS on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc., a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities. Its analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products, and compliance tools for clients to invest, trade, and manage risk across markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

