BTIG Research Raises Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Price Target to $6.00

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Organogenesis from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Organogenesis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $540.04 million, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $108.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Organogenesis

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

