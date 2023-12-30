Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Hits New 52-Week High at $171.03

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $171.03 and last traded at $169.83, with a volume of 59994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

