C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.05. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. TheStreet lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

