Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.9% in the third quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 42.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.9% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $346.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.32 and its 200 day moving average is $314.76. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $354.92. The stock has a market cap of $344.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

