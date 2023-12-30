California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWT shares. TheStreet raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $28,732.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,633.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,005 shares of company stock valued at $204,875. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,408,000 after purchasing an additional 30,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,877,000 after purchasing an additional 270,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,330,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,313,000 after purchasing an additional 126,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWT opened at $51.92 on Monday. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $63.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 144.44%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

