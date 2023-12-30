Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,077 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 97.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

