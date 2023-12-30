Canaccord Genuity Group Increases AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$23.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to C$23.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ACQ. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$29.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.83.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ACQ

AutoCanada Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$22.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$540.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.33. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$15.14 and a 1-year high of C$30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C($0.52). The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. AutoCanada had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 3.6982343 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.