Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after buying an additional 1,525,324 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,123,000 after buying an additional 1,262,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.77.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $100.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.56. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

