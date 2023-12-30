Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the November 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.97 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

