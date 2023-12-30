Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 17.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,766.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at $695,664.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,766.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,400. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

