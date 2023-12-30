CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 98,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,830,686,000 after purchasing an additional 220,698,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $255,749,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $126,917,000. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,532 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 97.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,201,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,893 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $93.10 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average of $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

