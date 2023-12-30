Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centerspace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Centerspace by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Centerspace by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Centerspace by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Centerspace by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 471,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 169,783 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Centerspace from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point raised Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerspace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.57%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

