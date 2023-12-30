Central Valley Community Bancorp to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

CVCY stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $263.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $25.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.98 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 15.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,098,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 532,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 744.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 441,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 93,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 202.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 76,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

