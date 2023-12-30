Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.25 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 143.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CRNT opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $182.20 million, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $87.26 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 74,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 14.9% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 18.4% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,011,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 467,998 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 33.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 284,960 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

