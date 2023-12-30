Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

CRNT has been the topic of several other reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Ceragon Networks Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $87.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 110,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 135,085 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 772.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 480,796 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 69,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

