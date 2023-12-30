Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Head to Head Review

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) and Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Twist Bioscience has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check-Cap has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Twist Bioscience and Check-Cap, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 0 1 4 0 2.80 Check-Cap 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $28.17, indicating a potential downside of 23.58%. Check-Cap has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 236.54%. Given Check-Cap’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Check-Cap is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Check-Cap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -83.48% -30.14% -24.57% Check-Cap N/A -47.85% -43.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Check-Cap’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $245.11 million 8.67 -$204.62 million ($3.60) -10.24 Check-Cap N/A N/A -$19.11 million ($3.02) -0.69

Check-Cap has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Check-Cap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Check-Cap shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Check-Cap shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Twist Bioscience beats Check-Cap on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development. It also provides NGS tools comprising library preparation kits, human exome kits, and fixed and custom panels, as well as alliance panels, primarily used within diagnostic tests for various indications, population genetics research and biomarker discovery, translational research, microbiology, and applied markets research; and methylation detection kits for cancer, and rare and inherited disease study, as well as fast hybridization and full RNA sequencing workflow solution. In addition, the company provides synthetic SARS-CoV-2 RNA reference sequences as positive controls for the development of both NGS and reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction assays; synthetic monkeypox controls; and various respiratory viral controls, including for influenzas, respiratory syncytial virus, rhinoviruses, SARS, MERS, and coronaviruses. Further, it offers SARS-CoV-2 Research Panels, such as the Twist Respiratory Virus Panel and the Pan-Viral Research Panel, for the detection of disease in a research setting; precision DNA libraries used for antibody engineering, affinity maturation, and humanization; and antibody optimization solution to enable simultaneous optimization of multiple characteristics of a given antibody. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation. Check-Cap Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.

