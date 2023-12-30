Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Welch Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Welch Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 3.5% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $58,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

