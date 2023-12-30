Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lessened by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 3.9% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

Chevron stock opened at $149.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.87 and a 200 day moving average of $156.23.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

