Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.59

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 94512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.60 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $505.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 251.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,230 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 53.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,306,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,470 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 550.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,781 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at $6,543,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 275.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,543 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

Featured Stories

