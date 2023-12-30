Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Receives $187.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRD shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $166.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.34. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $175.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,183,914.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,183,914.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $1,210,513. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 37.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 169.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

