Christopher Franklin Devall Purchases 7,000 Shares of Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Stock

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Franklin Devall acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $17,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 30,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,584.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Christopher Franklin Devall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 28th, Christopher Franklin Devall bought 1,000 shares of Dominari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,260.00.
Dominari Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of DOMH stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. Dominari Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.45.
Institutional Trading of Dominari
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominari in the second quarter worth about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Dominari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dominari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Dominari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominari in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Dominari Company Profile
Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
