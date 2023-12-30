Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives $59.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.43.

Several brokerages have commented on CIEN. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. Ciena has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.97.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $181,300.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,784.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $197,135.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,646,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $181,300.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,784.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,587 shares of company stock worth $1,373,163 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ciena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

